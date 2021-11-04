THE BIG STORY

Bus and train fares will rise by 2.2 per cent from Dec 26, said the Public Transport Council. This translates to a fare hike of three cents to four cents per trip for adults who pay their fares by card and a 1-cent increase in concessionary fares for seniors, students, people with disabilities and low-wage workers.

The judicial and legal services here will be split to allow for greater specialisation and prepare for future challenges. The move to restructure the legal service came after six decades under an "integrated" system where a single Legal Service Commission oversaw officers deployed to both the judicial and legal branches.

WORLD

Malaysian civil servants were among the beneficiaries of the country's recently tabled budget, receiving generous handouts from the government, which has led to questions about whether they are being wooed ahead of a general election.

Given its large size, the civil service has often been seen as an important vote bank.

OPINION

Japanese companies and policymakers are moving strategically without much fanfare towards a stronger position in the future. So, too, is its government, says associate editor Ravi Velloor, as Japan makes meaningful and effective moves with an eye on the long term, carving out a profile with its own unique streaks.

BUSINESS

Local lenders OCBC and UOB expect sustained growth momentum next year in their key markets despite headwinds. OCBC chief executive Helen Wong said gross domestic product in Asean countries and China is largely expected to outdo the world average next year, and trade in the region has also rebounded strongly.

LIFE

The Esplanade's Indian arts festival Kalaa Utsavam, which is in its 20th edition and begins later this month, will feature home-grown music stalwart Mohamed Raffee, probably one of the most established artistes in the Singapore Indian music industry, as well as metal band Rudra.