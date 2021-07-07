THE BIG STORY

Free trade agreements (FTAs) play a key role in ensuring the survival of small countries like Singapore, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung. He added that an FTA like the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement does not affect Singapore's ability to regulate immigration and foreign manpower.

WORLD

Tens of thousands of Maalaysians are part of a new social movement #BenderaHitam (black flag), which calls on social media users to share pictures of black flags on platforms, to protest against the Perikatan Nasional government for allegedly failing to contain the pandemic and care for its people. Police have started probing the movement.

SINGAPORE

Nearly six in 10 stallholders who applied for their tenancies to be renewed at hawker centres managed by the National Environment Agency had their rentals decreased. The drop ranged from $30 to more than $2,500 for 58 per cent of the 341 cooked food stallholders whose tenancies were up for renewal. The rental remained the same for 37 per cent of this group.

BUSINESS

A Brazilian plastic surgeon, Dr Marco Aurelio De Faria Correa, has sued bankrupt businessman Sukamto Sia and Singapore lawyer Laurence Wee in the High Court to recover his alleged share of profits from the sale of property at Hub Synergy Point in Anson Road. The doctor claimed that the defendants failed to pay him $1.08 million.

SPORT

England will start as favourites against Denmark in today's Euro 2020 semi-final but their manager Gareth Southgate has stressed the importance of avoiding complacency. The Three Lions have lost four major semi-finals since their last, and only, international triumph at the 1966 World Cup.

LIFE

The hot weather in recent months can cause skin conditions such as eczema, acne, psoriasis and fungal infections to develop or worsen, doctors tell The Straits Times. They see a rise in the number of patients with worsened skin conditions during hotter months, and warn against the risk of heat stroke.