Musk gains $10b to take 4th place on billionaires ranking

NEW YORK • Entrepreneur Elon Musk's financial upswing shows no signs of slowing.

He is now the world's fourth-richest person after Tesla shares surged 11 per cent on Monday, closing at a record high and boosting Mr Musk's net worth by US$7.8 billion (S$10.6 billion).

The rise vaulted the Tesla co-founder past French tycoon Bernard Arnault, the wealthiest non-American on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Mr Musk's US$84.8 billion fortune puts him within US$15 billion of Mr Mark Zuckerberg, No. 3 on the ranking of the world's 500 richest people.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is first on the list, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates is second.

Tesla's rally is the latest triumph for Mr Musk, who was sued two years ago by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and quit as chairman of the electric carmaker over rogue tweets.

Tesla shares are up 339 per cent this year, fuelled by growing anticipation the company will be included in the S&P 500 Index.

Mr Musk's fortune has grown by US$57.2 billion this year, the second-biggest increase on the index. Mr Bezos is this year's biggest gainer, up US$73 billion.

BLOOMBERG