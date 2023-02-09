MSCI reviews ‘free float’ of Adani stocks amid investor concerns

SINGAPORE - Index provider MSCI is reviewing the amount of Adani Group-linked shares freely tradable in public markets, after receiving investor feedback on the eligibility of the embattled Indian conglomerate’s securities in its indexes.

Any decision by the MSCI to cut the number of Adani shares considered freely tradable or even remove the stocks from its indexes will likely trigger a sell-off in the group’s stocks after a nascent rebound.

“This is unmitigated bad news for the Adani Group companies and a lot of the gains made over the last couple of days could be wiped out today,” Brian Freitas, an analyst at Smartkarma, wrote in a note. “There will be BIG passive selling.”

The review also directs market attention back to a key allegation from US short-seller Hindenburg Research that offshore shell companies and funds tied to the Adani Group comprise many of the largest “public”, or non-insider, holders of Adani stock.

In response to the MSCI statement, Hindenburg founder Nathan Anderson wrote on Twitter: “We view this as validation of our findings”.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations, saying the short-seller’s narrative of stock manipulation has “no basis” and stems from an ignorance of Indian law.

“MSCI has determined that the characteristics of certain investors have sufficient uncertainty that they should no longer be designated as free float pursuant to our methodology,” MSCI said in a statement on Wednesday. “This determination has triggered a free float review of the Adani Group securities.”

MSCI said it will implement and announce any resultant changes affecting calculations of the so-called free float and market capitalisation of the Adani group stocks when releasing its February index review scheduled on Thursday.

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s companies have suffered a stock meltdown that at one point erased US$117 billion (S$155 billion) in market value after Hindenburg issued a report accusing accounting fraud and market manipulation, allegations it has furiously denied. The sell-off has eased in the last two days after the tycoon and his family pre-paid some borrowings and a port operator unit pledged to improve its debt ratio.

Eight of the 10 group stocks are part of the MSCI India Index, tracked by the US$4.6 billion iShares MSCI India Exchange-Traded Fund.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, foreign funds remain the biggest shareholders, owning 50-80 per cent of freely traded Adani group stocks in public markets.

“Expect active investors to sell” even before those passively tracking stock indexes starting offloading, according to Mr Freitas. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS