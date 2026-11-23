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MSCI stunned investors globally in October when it threatened to strip Indonesia of its emerging market status.

MSCI chief executive Henry Fernandez conveyed a willingness to consider alternatives to a two-step downgrade of Indonesia’s stock market status in recent direct talks with President Prabowo Subianto, according to sources with knowledge of the discussion.

Fernandez and Prabowo spoke for more than an hour on a Nov 10 conference call brokered by Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, the sources said, asking not to be identified discussing information that is private.

Dalio, who has acted as an informal adviser to Prabowo’s government, joined the call, as did Rosan Roeslani, the CEO of the Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Danantara.

A few other minders and close aides were also dialled in, one of the sources said.

Fernandez told participants that MSCI did not necessarily intend to downgrade Indonesia and instead would continue to advise Indonesian officials on the steps they would need to take to ensure they meet the necessary standards, the sources said.

Those measures include removing people with political affiliations from the board of the country’s Financial Services Authority, which MSCI feels is conflicted and should be taking more robust action.

They also include improving communication with investors and providing clearer rules around issues such as the high shareholding concentration list, as well as the criteria and timing for changes to the LQ45, an index of 45 of Indonesia’s most liquid stocks, one of the sources said.

Prabowo, for his part, pledged greater enforcement, another source said.

Spokespeople for MSCI did not respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia’s Government Communication Agency and the Financial Services Authority also did not respond to requests for comment.

Representatives for Dalio did not respond to a request for comment.

MSCI stunned investors globally in October when it threatened to strip Indonesia of its emerging market status and push it down two rungs to standalone – an unusually severe step that went beyond its earlier warning of a downgrade to frontier market.

The index provider said on Oct 15 that reforms promised by the Indonesian authorities had failed to produce sufficient, sustained improvements in a market dogged by opaque shareholding structures, suspected coordinated trading and weak enforcement.

The move came after MSCI first raised the downgrade threat in January and, in June, gave Jakarta until its November review to show progress.

MSCI in October said it is taking feedback until April 30 and plans a final decision by the end of June 2027.

A downgrade to standalone status would necessarily trigger billions of dollars in outflows as investors tracking MSCI indexes adjust their holdings.

A decision by MSCI to retain Indonesia’s emerging market status would also support a currency that has fallen to record lows and lift a major overhang from Indonesian stocks.

The local share market is among the world’s worst performers in 2026, down around 40%.

Dalio said he was also speaking on behalf of investors that viewed MSCI’s move as an overreaction, one of the sources with knowledge of the conversation said.

He named firms including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group and Jane Street Group, the person added.

Representatives for JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs did not respond to requests for comment. Jane Street also did not respond to a request for comment.

Dalio, 77, is a long-time acquaintance of Fernandez and has met multiple times with the Prabowo administration in an advisory capacity, the people familiar said.

Days before Prabowo’s inauguration in October 2024, Dalio gave a virtual lecture to incoming Cabinet ministers who were attending a retreat at the president-elect’s private residence in the hills outside of Jakarta.

Several months later, he became an unpaid, informal adviser to Danantara, which Prabowo created in early 2025 to oversee Indonesia’s state enterprises and manage state investments.

The cordial relationship has continued with Dalio meeting with Prabowo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta in September 2025, after which he was awarded the Bintang Jasa Utama, or First Class Star of Service, a high-ranking civilian honour, in appreciation of his economic counsel and contributions to strengthening the South-east Asian nation’s relations with the global financial community.

Dalio, in receiving the medal, said that it was a great pleasure “to be helpful and part of your mission”.

The President’s call with MSCI came three weeks after Prabowo said in a televised speech that Indonesia would not be intimidated by the US index provider, even as his regulators moved to crack down on misconduct in the stock market.

Officials in Indonesia have unveiled record fines against companies and brokerages related to market manipulation and introduced measures designed to improve ownership transparency and share availability in the nearly US$500 billion (S$645 billion) stock market. BLOOMBERG