Most applicants for November’s Singapore Savings Bonds get $10,000 or less, 29 per cent get $10,500

SINGAPORE – Individuals who applied for up to $10,000 in the November tranche of the Singapore Savings Bonds (SSBs) will get their full allotment.

There were $2.2 billion worth of applications for the $900 million of SSBs on offer, making it 2.4 times over-subscribed.

The cut-off level was $10,000 – the second lowest since the $9,000 in August.

Around 70 per cent of the applicants who applied for $10,500 or more were allotted $10,000 while about 29.15% or so were picked at random and allotted an additional $500.

The November tranche was the most attractive SSB issuance, with a first-year interest rate of 3.08 per cent and a 10-year average rate of 3.21 per cent.

Housewife Michelle Tan is one happy applicant as she applied for $5,000 and will get the full amount.

If she holds her November SSBs for 10 years to maturity, she will earn interest of $1,606; if she redeems them in November 2023, she reaps $154.

SSBs are issued over a 10-year tenor but investors can redeem in any given month with no penalty for exiting early.

They get back their principal amount plus pro-rated interest.

Madam Tan also applied for $10,000 for the October tranche and will continue applying for this amount every month using $50,000 she has in fixed deposits that will expire over the next few months.

Many investors are piling into SSBs given the higher rates on offer.

Interest started picking up in March and by June, total applications started to exceed the maximum amount available.

Applications in June were 2.6 times over the $350 million of SSBs on offer.

The government increased issuance size from July but they have still been oversubscribed – by about two times in July and September and 3.5 times in August.