Most applicants for November’s Singapore Savings Bonds get $10,000 or less, 29 per cent get $10,500

SINGAPORE – Individuals who applied for up to $10,000 in the November tranche of the Singapore Savings Bonds (SSBs) will get their full allotment.
There were $2.2 billion worth of applications for the $900 million of SSBs on offer, making it 2.4 times over-subscribed.
The cut-off level was $10,000 – the second lowest since the $9,000 in August.
Around 70 per cent of the applicants who applied for $10,500 or more were allotted $10,000 while about 29.15% or so were picked at random and allotted an additional $500.
The November tranche was the most attractive SSB issuance, with a first-year interest rate of 3.08 per cent and a 10-year average rate of 3.21 per cent.
Housewife Michelle Tan is one happy applicant as she applied for $5,000 and will get the full amount.
If she holds her November SSBs for 10 years to maturity, she will earn interest of $1,606; if she redeems them in November 2023, she reaps $154.
SSBs are issued over a 10-year tenor but investors can redeem in any given month with no penalty for exiting early.
They get back their principal amount plus pro-rated interest.
Madam Tan also applied for $10,000 for the October tranche and will continue applying for this amount every month using $50,000 she has in fixed deposits that will expire over the next few months.
Many investors are piling into SSBs given the higher rates on offer.
Interest started picking up in March and by June, total applications started to exceed the maximum amount available.
Applications in June were 2.6 times over the $350 million of SSBs on offer.
The government increased issuance size from July but they have still been oversubscribed – by about two times in July and September and 3.5 times in August.
Lab technician Dallas Goh, 31, is staying away from SSBs for now and putting his money into six-month Treasury-bills, which were giving a more attractive rate of 3.98 per cent as of October 27.
“There are a lot of good places to park money. But money is limited. So, have to consider carefully”, he added.
Mr Goh is not writing off SSBs and said he will apply when he has more cash flow and if the interest rates still remain attractive.
SSB interest rates fell below 1 per cent in June 2020 and only started climbing back up above 1 per cent in April 2021. They hit 3 per cent in August this year for the first time and an all-time high of 3.21 per cent for the November issue.
Mr Victor Wong, director of wealth management at Financial Alliance, said SSB rates generally follow the direction of the US 10-year bond interest rate, which has been rising as inflation remains high and the markets expect the US central bank will keep hiking rates.
Mr Wong said inflation in the US will start to moderate around the second half of next year so he does not expect the US 10-year bond yield to rise substantially from current levels of 4 per cent.
This means SSB rates will rise but not by a lot over the next six months.
Investors who are interested should just get SSBs now and not hope for higher rates later, he advised, adding: “It is difficult to time whether the SSBs rates will be higher for subsequent issues.
“I would recommend spreading your monies across the next three to six months as I believe we are near to the peak.”