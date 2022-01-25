Most active

HGH 48,189,500

Disa 43,060,200

Beverly JCG 37,036,900

Singtel 32,303,000

Jiutian Chemical 30,308,200

Sembcorp Marine 29,127,200

ComfortDelGro 23,911,000

Stamford Land R 21,851,300

Geo Energy Res 19,781,800

Genting Sing 18,319,100

Market volume 950,650,000

VALUE ($)

DBS Grp 107,377,388

Singtel 80,068,827

UOB 67,463,411

OCBC Bank 57,095,757

ComfortDelGro 32,646,334

CapLand IntCom T 29,851,629

SGX 29,706,295

Ascendas Reit 23,564,143

Wilmar Intl 22,052,842

Mapletree Ind Tr 21,808,917

Market value 916,233,000

