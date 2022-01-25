Most active

VOLUME
HGH 48,189,500
Disa 43,060,200
Beverly JCG 37,036,900
Singtel 32,303,000
Jiutian Chemical 30,308,200
Sembcorp Marine 29,127,200
ComfortDelGro 23,911,000
Stamford Land R 21,851,300
Geo Energy Res 19,781,800
Genting Sing 18,319,100
Market volume 950,650,000
VALUE ($)
DBS Grp 107,377,388
Singtel 80,068,827
UOB 67,463,411
OCBC Bank 57,095,757
ComfortDelGro 32,646,334
CapLand IntCom T 29,851,629
SGX 29,706,295
Ascendas Reit 23,564,143
Wilmar Intl 22,052,842
Mapletree Ind Tr 21,808,917
Market value 916,233,000