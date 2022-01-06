Most active

Disa 179,464,100

Mapletree Com Tr 52,276,000

OKH Global 45,678,300

Sembcorp Marine 33,909,500

Singtel 29,463,600

Hoe Leong 26,204,500

ThaiBev 26,171,700

Hatten Land 24,964,800

CapitaLandInvest 24,697,300

CapLand IntCom T 23,651,700

Market volume 1,291,123,000

VALUE ($)

DBS Grp 155,005,418

Mapletree Com Tr 96,146,693

CapitaLandInvest 90,875,087

UOB 69,592,602

Singtel 68,623,137

CapLand IntCom T 48,620,494

SGX 46,220,114

OCBC Bank 43,429,588

Ascendas Reit 34,414,918

Mapletree NAC Tr 24,812,875

Market value 1,151,240,000

