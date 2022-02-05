Most active

VOLUME
Disa 353,126,800
Sembcorp Marine 109,482,200
RH PetroGas 53,216,500
Jiutian Chemical 50,200,800
SinoCloud 39,106,600
CapLand IntCom T 37,442,900
ThaiBev 34,456,200
Shen Yao 30,480,300
Rex Intl 29,922,400
Mapletree Com Tr 27,561,200
Market volume 1,629,348,000
VALUE ($)
DBS Grp 130,109,198
UOB 129,326,558
OCBC Bank 79,859,422
CapLand IntCom T 76,851,400
Singtel 63,137,569
Keppel Corp 50,560,721
Mapletree Com Tr 49,911,004
Mapletree Log Tr 36,858,734
UOL 29,592,625
Ascendas Reit 24,970,486
Market value 1,290,125,000