Most active

VOLUME
Singtel 55,059,400
Genting Sing 36,590,900
CapLand IntCom T 35,986,300
Sembcorp Marine 35,707,200
Mapletree Log Tr 31,996,800
Mapletree Com Tr 25,881,800
Mapletree NAC Tr 23,445,100
Jiutian Chemical 20,702,100
ThaiBev 20,263,200
Keppel Corp 19,934,800
Market volume 1,110,961,000
VALUE ($)
DBS Grp 324,942,635
UOB 264,806,366
OCBC Bank 227,993,513
Singtel 136,109,939
Keppel Corp 112,257,934
JMH USD 82,605,113
SGX 71,102,130
CapLand IntCom T 70,363,812
Mapletree Log Tr 54,318,645
Ascendas Reit 47,440,675
Market value 2,100,242,000