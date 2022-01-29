Most active

Singtel 55,059,400

Genting Sing 36,590,900

CapLand IntCom T 35,986,300

Sembcorp Marine 35,707,200

Mapletree Log Tr 31,996,800

Mapletree Com Tr 25,881,800

Mapletree NAC Tr 23,445,100

Jiutian Chemical 20,702,100

ThaiBev 20,263,200

Keppel Corp 19,934,800

Market volume 1,110,961,000

VALUE ($)

DBS Grp 324,942,635

UOB 264,806,366

OCBC Bank 227,993,513

Singtel 136,109,939

Keppel Corp 112,257,934

JMH USD 82,605,113

SGX 71,102,130

CapLand IntCom T 70,363,812

Mapletree Log Tr 54,318,645

Ascendas Reit 47,440,675

Market value 2,100,242,000

