More S'porean workers need stints abroad to prepare for leadership roles, says minister

Overseas work experience helped to pave the road to success for Mr Tan Wern-Yuen, who started his first stint abroad as managing director of McDonald's in Taiwan.

He then became the chief executive of Walmart China, where he led a team of 100,000 associates responsible for over US$10 billion (S$14 billion) in annual revenue.

He is now back in Singapore as the chief executive of PepsiCo Apac, helming the global food and beverage company's operations across the Asia-Pacific.

He was cited by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng as an example of a Singaporean who has ventured abroad to gain experience, and is now taking up a leadership position in a global company.

"We need more Singaporeans to do the same," Dr Tan told Parliament on Monday. "Our agencies have good programmes to support this," he added.

He said the country's policies to attract global talent are also meant to accelerate the development of its own local talent pool.

The points-based Complementarity Assessment Framework takes into account a firm's local share of professionals, managers, executives and technicians when evaluating its Employment Pass (EP) applications, he noted.

Its evaluation is based on a set of criteria, such as the applicant's salary relative to local norms and whether the candidate improves the diversity of nationalities in the firm.

"We will complement this with investments in our local workers, to help them succeed," added Dr Tan, citing Singapore's 23 Industry Transformation Maps that identify in-demand jobs and develop strategies to build a local talent pipeline for them.

Jobs Transformation Maps also provide insights on the impact of technology on the industry and workforce, he said, enabling companies to redesign job roles and equip workers with needed skills.

He made these points in a ministerial statement on enhancements to Singapore's work pass framework to better attract top global talent and professionals.

He cited the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Asian Financial Leaders Scheme that co-funds and sends promising local financial sector employees on leadership programmes, and the new Singapore Global Executive Programme to help local enterprises build a pipeline of young local talent with potential to take on regional or global leadership posts.

Leadership development must be driven by local companies, and the business community is doing its part, he added.

The Singapore Business Federation has formed an Alliance for Action on Business Leadership Development that brings together businesses and local leaders to look into ways to cultivate conducive conditions for local talent to get regional exposure and assume key leadership roles.

Ms Rachel Ong (West Coast GRC) had asked about skills transfer to build up local expertise.

Dr Tan said companies have programmes to get more experienced employees - foreign or local - to transfer skills to less experienced ones. "It is in their interest to do so, for business resilience and sustainability."

Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) asked whether Singapore can codify training and skills transfer requirements into law.

Dr Tan said several MPs had previously raised the idea of time-limited EPs as a way of ensuring skills transfer.

He cautioned against an approach that is "too deterministic".

"Skills transfer is but one way foreign manpower can contribute to Singapore and create opportunities for Singaporeans," he said, noting that some gaps between demand and supply persist due to local and global trends, like the lack of global digital talent.

Skills transfer can take many forms, he added. In some cases, it will be to train locals to take on roles. In others, it can be to bring in expertise in a new area, to provide leadership and to level up many more in Singapore.

"Skills transfer is not a simple or linear process - it would be impossible to come up with a single rule on how long it should take for skills to be transferred from one person to another, or how much skills to transfer," added Dr Tan.

Singapore's approach, he said, is to put in place the right ecosystem of policies that incentivise businesses to select complementary foreign workers while building up a strong Singaporean core.

"This includes keeping a tight labour market through regular updates to our work pass criteria, alongside significant investments to help our workforce upskill and reskill," he added.