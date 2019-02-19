More help to boost skills and switch jobs

More help is coming to improve the skills of workers so that they can adapt in the competitive and technology-intensive environment.

The initiatives include new conversion programmes relating to fields such as blockchain and prefabrication to assist people who want to switch to jobs in growth areas.

Another step noted in the Budget is to extend the Career Support Programme that was to end next month by two years.

The scheme subsidises the wages when a Singaporean who is mature and retrenched or unemployed for the long term is hired for a professional, manager, executive or technician job.

"Our ultimate goal is to enable our people to continue to have good jobs and opportunities, and to be at their best," said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

The Budget has set aside $3.6 billion over the next three years for the Ministry of Manpower and the Ministry of Education to help workers amid industry and technological disruptions.

About $1.1 billion was spent on career support initiatives, such as the Adapt and Grow programmes, and continuing education and training, in the 2017 financial year.

The push to help workers adapt and gain skills has borne fruit, with around 76,000 job seekers finding work through Adapt and Grow programmes between 2016 and last year.

More people are also going for training, with the participation rate growing from 35 per cent in 2015 to 48 per cent last year among Singaporeans and permanent residents in the labour force.

Workers, firms, unions and trade associations and chambers all need to play a part to continue this progress, said Mr Heng.

Two grants for businesses will include new components to ensure that staff benefit from transformation in their companies.

Firms that want to tap the Enterprise Development Grant to lift efficiency and internationalise will need to commit to positive outcomes for workers, such as wage rises, from April 1 next year.

The Productivity Solutions Grant will allow firms to apply for a subsidy of up to 70 per cent of out-of-pocket training expenses, capped at $10,000. They must submit a training plan for assessment.

Details on the grant changes will be given later.