More digital display screens for HDB towns

A tender to install, operate and manage 6,000 new digital display screens in lifts and lobbies in Housing Board blocks has been won by Target Media Culcreative (TMCC), the company announced yesterday.

The panels will be built by June next year and allow more residents to receive information and news from the screens, in line with the Republic's Smart Nation drive to leverage digital technologies.

The project will be fully funded by TMCC - a joint venture between Singapore Press Holdings and lift advertising firm Focus Media China - which beat three vendors to win the tender.

Most of the panels will be installed at lift lobbies on the ground floor, with others inside residential lifts.

The content broadcast on the screens will range from local notices on activities in the estate to nationwide updates on emergencies and public health advisories.

In its call for tender in October, the HDB said that commercial advertisements could also be displayed, but these will be capped at 30 per cent of the total screen time.

There are currently about 8,700 such panels installed at common areas in HDB blocks.

TMCC operates 8,000 of these screens for seven of the 16 town councils in Singapore - Choa Chu Kang, East Coast-Fengshan, Jurong-Clementi, Tampines, Tanjong Pagar, West Coast and Sembawang.

International brands such as McDonald's, Mitsubishi and Redoxon, as well as government agencies such as the Ministry of Communications and Information and the Ministry of Manpower have broadcast content on these screens, TMCC said.

Apart from investing in the hardware and software of the panels, the company will also pay a temporary occupation licence fee to the HDB. This is similar to the current arrangement it has with town councils.

Mr Jeff Liu, chief executive of TMCC, said: "In our past experience of building 8,000 screens, we understand how the digital display panels can bring vibrancy and relevance to HDB dwellers.

"In sync with the Singapore Government's push for digitalisation, our smart digital display panels serve as an innovative channel and green initiative for the majority of Singaporeans to receive timely and relevant information."