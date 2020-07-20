Money Hacks Podcast: Understand what products and risk profiles suit you as an investor

Money Hacks Ep 76: Understand what products and risk profiles suit you as an investor
Synopsis: Fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
This episode tackles portfolio diversification and what products fit different profiles.
Chris Lim hosts Dhruv Arora, founder and chief executive of robo investment advisory Syfe, who explains some basic starter tips:
1. How to build a diversified e-portfolio and manage risks for products with an easy click of a cursor (1:15)
2. Why the majority of people here prefer lower-risk portfolios, useful in this Covid-19 pandemic (4:12)
3. Reits: Which kind of investor do they suit? (6:10)
4. How do you get into low-cost property investment with $50 for example, in your 20s (9:45)
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.