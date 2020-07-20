Money Hacks Podcast: Understand what products and risk profiles suit you as an investor

Money Hacks Ep 76: Understand what products and risk profiles suit you as an investor

12:57 mins

Synopsis: Fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This episode tackles portfolio diversification and what products fit different profiles.

Chris Lim hosts Dhruv Arora, founder and chief executive of robo investment advisory Syfe, who explains some basic starter tips:

1. How to build a diversified e-portfolio and manage risks for products with an easy click of a cursor (1:15)

2. Why the majority of people here prefer lower-risk portfolios, useful in this Covid-19 pandemic (4:12)

3. Reits: Which kind of investor do they suit? (6:10)

4. How do you get into low-cost property investment with $50 for example, in your 20s (9:45)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

