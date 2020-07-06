Money Hacks Podcast: Insurance - term vs whole life, what makes sense amid Covid-19?

Money Hacks Ep 75: Insurance - term vs whole life, what makes sense amid Covid-19?

10:53 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This episode is aimed at how investors can manage risk and insurance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Host Chris Lim speaks remotely with bionic financial adviser MoneyOwl's chief executive and chief investment officer Chuin Ting Weber.

She explains the following points:

1. Why the role of insurance is protection (2:40)

2. Why our most important financial asset is our income (3:45)

3. What does it mean to be comprehensively insured? (5:45)

4. Why term insurance is more affordable and preferable till your planned retirement age and you no longer have dependents (7:00)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow Money Hacks Podcast series and rate us on:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe

Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN

Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGd

Website: http://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.