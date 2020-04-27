Money Hacks Podcast: How companies should transform during the Covid-19 circuit breaker

Money Hacks Ep 70: How companies should transform during the Covid-19 circuit breaker

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

This episode is aimed at owners and management of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large companies.

In this episode, Ernest Luis hosts Tan Su Shan, group head, institutional banking, DBS, as she explains how there is no turning back for big and small businesses, if they are to survive this Covid-19 pandemic.

She shares some essential tips:

1. What are the immediate action points SMEs need to work on, to survive first? (2:44)

2. What if you are an SME owner caught cold, not ready for digitalisation and worried about survival? Can banks help with digital business conversion and enable cash flow, and how that works in the F&B sector for example? (4:03)

3. Larger companies should do stress test projections for three, six and nine months, or even till at least the first quarter of 2021 (7:50)

4. Pointers for stress testing (8:52)

5. Will Covid-19 change the way companies operate permanently, and in what ways? (12:28)

Produced by: Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

