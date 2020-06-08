Money Hacks Podcast: Fortitude and the market in Covid-19 times

Money Hacks Ep 73: Fortitude and the market in Covid-19 times
12:33 min
Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
This episode is aimed at how investors can approach the market despite the impact from Covid-19.
On May 26, finance minister Heng Swee Keat delivered an unprecedented fourth budget, dubbed the Fortitude Budget. Together with the previous three 2020 Budgets, this year’s total comes up to almost S$100 billion.
Host Chris Lim speaks remotely with two experts from OCBC Bank - Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy, and Carmen Lee, head of investment research.
They tackle the following points:
1. What is the outlook for Singapore's economy, for the next three to six and 12 months, and what does this mean for investors? (1:00)
2. What is the outlook like for Reits? Which Reit sectors took the biggest hit during Covid-19 and which are still attractive to investors here? (3:30)
3. What is the market expecting for corporate earnings this year? (8:08)
4. Will dividends be cut? Or even be paid out at all? (9:50)
Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Follow more Money Hacks podcasts and rate us on:
Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe
Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGd
Playlist: http://bt.sg/btpodcasts
Website: http://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg