Money Hacks Podcast: Fortitude and the market in Covid-19 times

Money Hacks Ep 73: Fortitude and the market in Covid-19 times

12:33 min

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This episode is aimed at how investors can approach the market despite the impact from Covid-19.

On May 26, finance minister Heng Swee Keat delivered an unprecedented fourth budget, dubbed the Fortitude Budget. Together with the previous three 2020 Budgets, this year’s total comes up to almost S$100 billion.

Host Chris Lim speaks remotely with two experts from OCBC Bank - Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy, and Carmen Lee, head of investment research.

They tackle the following points:

1. What is the outlook for Singapore's economy, for the next three to six and 12 months, and what does this mean for investors? (1:00)

2. What is the outlook like for Reits? Which Reit sectors took the biggest hit during Covid-19 and which are still attractive to investors here? (3:30)

3. What is the market expecting for corporate earnings this year? (8:08)

4. Will dividends be cut? Or even be paid out at all? (9:50)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

