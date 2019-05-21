Money FM symposium to discuss manpower issues

Money FM 89.3 is holding a symposium on June 1 to discuss pressing issues in the manpower sector here.

The half-day event will be hosted by senior producer and presenter Howie Lim, who hosts The Workday show on the business and personal finance radio station.

The speakers include National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general and MP Patrick Tay, who will discuss the future of work and how the labour movement can help workers, especially older ones, adapt to changing demands at the workplace.

"It is imperative for businesses and workers to stay ready, relevant and resilient to keep pace with the changes and stay ahead," he said.

"We expect to see the convergence and transformation of job roles and therefore the need for workers to reskill, upskill and second-skill to become a Worker 4.0."

Fellow speaker Zainal Abidin Ahmad, senior vice-president of consultancy and training firm SSA Consulting Group, will talk about how the private sector can equip employees with workplace literacy skills.

Headhunter Jaime Lim, who is country director of executive recruitment firm PeopleSearch, will discuss the expectations job seekers have and how developing future-ready skills can help them meet these expectations.

Money FM's Ms Lim said she has gleaned insights into this area from interviews she conducted on the station's Career 360 segment.

"It was clear how technological advancements, the gig economy and Industry 4.0 were disrupting jobs," she added.

"Yet some I've spoken to seem blissfully unaware of the onslaught of change, while others are panic-stricken and desperately searching for courses to... stay relevant.

"This prompted us at Money FM to bring together a diverse group of speakers to make sense of what career disruption means for different individuals."

The symposium will be held at the NTUC Centre in Marina Boulevard.

More information can be found at www.moneyfm893.sg/whats-on/spotlight-career-disrupted

Tickets are priced at $10 each. Refreshments and a buffet lunch are included.