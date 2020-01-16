Money FM Podcast: Workplace stress? Singapore spends $3.1 billion on stress-related illnesses annually

Published
Jan 16, 2020, 3:00 pm SGT

TA/CLICK TO LISTEN: Prime Time: Workplace stress? Singapore spends $3.1 billion on stress-related illnesses annually

10:50 mins

Synopsis: In Career 360, Bernard Lim speaks to Julian Mengual, Chief Executive Officer for Southeast Asia & Regional Health Solution at Cigna about the financial burden of chronic stress to health systems and how Singapore fares when it comes to health expenditure for stress-related illnesses. 

Topics: 

