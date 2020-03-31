Money FM Podcast: Will Resilence stimulate the Singapore economy?

Your Money: Will Resilence stimulate the Singapore economy?

09:26 mins

Synopsis: Sumit Agarwal, professor of Finance, Economics and Real Estate at the NUS Business School shares his views on the Resilience Supplementary Budget. Will we see an expected multiplier effect? Will wage support stave off job losses and besides fiscal schemes what other measures could Singapore employ to help the economy ride out the “black swan event” - COVID 19?

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

