Money FM Podcast: Where are the opportunities for property investors in Singapore?

Money and Me: Where are the opportunities for property investors in Singapore?

22:16 mins

Synopsis: Singapore has taken the No.1 spot for real estate investment prospects in terms of price increases next year. Lee Nai Jia, senior director and head of research at Knight Frank Singapore weighs in. He discusses the opportunities for property investors in Singapore and shares the countries he thinks would be good to invest in overseas property.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt