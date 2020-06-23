Money FM Podcast: V for S-REITs
15:36 mins
Synopsis: Host Michelle Martin speaks to Mr Kenny Loh, REIT specialist and independent financial advisor about the fluctuations in the S-REIT index to date, optimism in industrial and hospitality REITs, and the data REIT space.
Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVc
Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg