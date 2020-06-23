Money FM Podcast: V for S-REITs

15:36 mins

Synopsis: Host Michelle Martin speaks to Mr Kenny Loh, REIT specialist and independent financial advisor about the fluctuations in the S-REIT index to date, optimism in industrial and hospitality REITs, and the data REIT space.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVc

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg