Money FM Podcast: Using tech to sustain our food resources

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Workday Afternoon: The soul of business: Using tech to sustain our food resources

14:51 mins

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Mr Eugene Park, executive director and CEO of Gallant Venture on the partnership with Obayashi Corporation in developing the Gallant Obayashi Green Agritech Park. He tells us how the project will improve sustainability through urban agritech cultivation.

