Money FM Podcast: Using AI to enable smart cities

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Prime Time: Using AI to enable smart cities

10:42 mins

Synopsis: In Mind Your Business, host Howie Lim speaks to Andrew Wolf, co-founder and chief product officer at Zinier.

This Silicon Valley start-up founded in Singapore, uses artificial intelligence to enable smart cities, particularly in the space of Field Services Automation.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

