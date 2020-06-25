Money FM Podcast: Upskilling for future jobs
15:04 mins
Synopsis: Finding a new job or staying in your current role may be your priority now, but how can you also ensure career longevity going forward?
Money FM's Howie Lim speaks with Ms Jaime Lim, group business leader at PeopleSearch Singapore.
Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVN
Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg