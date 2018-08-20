Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Understanding IPOs

Ms Tay Hwee Ling, the global IFRS & offerings services leader for Deloitte Singapore, explains the 101 of IPOs.
The Hot Seat

Duration: 18:31 mins

Synopsis: Ms Tay Hwee Ling, the global IFRS & offerings services leader for Deloitte Singapore, joins us in the studio to explain the 101 of IPOs. How do companies prepare for their IPOs and what determines their share price? 

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle on Money FM 89.3

