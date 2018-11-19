Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Myanmar's property and fintech industry and similarities to Singapore's scene

The Hot Seat: Myanmar's property and fintech industry and similarities to Singapore's scene
19:21 mins
Synopsis: Mr Melvyn Pun, chief executive of Yoma Strategic Holdings and Mr Brad Jones - CEO of Wave Money - share more about state of the property and fintech industry in Myanmar and similar trends between Singapore and Myanmar.
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt