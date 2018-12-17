Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Murat Lutem, ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Singapore

The Hot Seat: Murat Lutem, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Singapore

18:09 mins

Synopsis: Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Singapore, His Excellency Murat Lutem reflects on some of the biggest stories of 2018 which have come from Turkey, including the drop in the Turkish lira.

He also expands on the business relations between both countries, and shares his outlook for Turkey in 2019.

