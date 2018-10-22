Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Luxasia group CEO Wolfgang Baier

The Hot Seat - Luxasia group CEO Wolfgang Baier

17:57 mins

Synopsis: In The Hot Seat, Dr Wolfgang Baier - group chief executive of Luxasia - discusses how the rise of e-commerce and digitisation has affected Luxasia, and he shares more on the group's expansion plans in Australia and New Zealand.

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle on Money FM 89.3

