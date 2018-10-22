Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Luxasia group CEO Wolfgang Baier

Dr Wolfgang Baier (centre) is group CEO of Luxasia and he chats here in this podcast with Money FM's Breakfast Huddle presenters Yasmin Yonkers (left) and Elliott Danker (right).
The Hot Seat - Luxasia group CEO Wolfgang Baier

Synopsis: In The Hot Seat, Dr Wolfgang Baier - group chief executive of Luxasia - discusses how the rise of e-commerce and digitisation has affected Luxasia, and he shares more on the group's expansion plans in Australia and New Zealand.

