Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Fading momentum for 2019 global growth

Chief economist and managing director for DBS group research Taimur Baig (extreme right), shares his economic outlook for next year in this Money FM podcast.
Published
1 hour ago

The Hot Seat: Fading momentum for 2019 global growth

19:42 mins

Synopsis: Chief economist and managing director for DBS group research Taimur Baig, shares his economic outlook for next year, with his team's latest report Fading Momentum. He also shares his New Year's resolution.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Topics: 

