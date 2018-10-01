Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Capitol Optical's chief commercial officer Marcus Wong

Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team of Ryan Huang(extreme left), Elliott Danker (second from left) and Yasmin Yonkers (extreme right), with Capitol Optical's CCO Marcus Wong (second from right).
Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team of Ryan Huang(extreme left), Elliott Danker (second from left) and Yasmin Yonkers (extreme right), with Capitol Optical's CCO Marcus Wong (second from right).
Published
1 hour ago

The Hot Seat - The Hot Seat: Capitol Optical's chief commercial officer Marcus Wong

17:49 mins

Synopsis: In The Hot Seat, Mr Marcus Wong - chief commercial officer of Capitol Optical - explains how the 50-year-old family-run business continues to innovate and keep customers coming back. 

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle on Money FM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Topics: 

Branded Content