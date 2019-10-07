Money FM Podcast: Swapping, not shopping - Making fashion sustainable

The Breakfast Huddle: Swapping, not shopping - Making fashion sustainable

15:13 mins

Synopsis: The textile and fashion industry is the second largest polluting industry globally. Priyanka Shahra, Founder and CEO of Swapaholic shares more about the environmental impacts of swapping not shopping, Swapaholic's business model and how they maintain the quality of clothes at their events.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

