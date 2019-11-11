Money FM Podcast: Sustainable Singapore: What growing climate activism means for businesses

The Breakfast Huddle: Sustainable Singapore: What growing climate activism means for businesses

17:05 mins

Synopsis: In September, a record 7.6 million people worldwide took to the streets to strike for climate action in the biggest climate mobilisation in history. And increasingly, businesses are taken to task for their social and environmental impact. DBS has been one champion of sustainability picking up various awards and recognitions. Mikkel Larsen, Chief Sustainability Officer at DBS speaks on his role as a CSO and DBS’ sustainability practices.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

