Money FM Podcast: Sustainability through innovation with Rolls-Royce

Workday Afternoon: The soul of business: Sustainability through innovation with Rolls-Royce

15:31 mins

Synopsis: Join Claressa Monteiro, as she speaks to Bicky Bhangu, President for South-East Asia, Pacific and South Korea at Rolls-Royce about the company’s efforts to enhance sustainability through innovation.

