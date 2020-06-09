Money FM Podcast: Singapore’s reopening, new legal developments and Reits

Your Money: Singapore’s reopening, new legal developments and Reits

22:22 mins

Synopsis: As circuit breaker easing begins and the economy slowly re-opens, which Reits could be better investments? Host Michelle Martin speaks with Mr Gabriel Yap, chairman of GCP Global.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

