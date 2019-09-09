Money FM Podcast: Singapore HR start-up StaffAny gets seed funding

The Breakfast Huddle: Singapore HR start-up StaffAny raises $1 million in seed funding

Synopsis: StaffAny, co-founded by four friends in early 2018, is a workforce management application that connects HR and operations to better manage hourly workers.

Mr Eugene Ng, co-founder, head of growth at StaffAny and Janson Seah, co-founder at StaffAny, share more about what they plan to do with their recently $1 million in seed funding, and if they expect change in the workforce landscape here.

