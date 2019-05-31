Money FM podcast: Privacy Awareness Week: Any progress in Singapore and region?

Mind Your Business - Privacy Awareness Week: Any progress in Singapore and region?

Synopsis: This month’s Privacy Awareness Week is a timely reminder of the growing importance and continual need for organisations to reassess their approach towards their IT systems, policies, practices, and ensure the robustness of their data protection architecture and implementation.

Ms Annabel Lee, policy manager for BSA The Software Alliance, appears in this podcast to discuss the importance of privacy frameworks and regulations in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.

