Money FM Podcast: Keynote speaker Jit Puru on mission to inspire success

Published
1 hour ago

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Weekend Mornings: Keynote speaker Jit Puru on mission to inspire success

15:26 mins

Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Jit Puru, keynote speaker, author and founder of Ideas & Inspiration about his motivation for starting up his operation, overcoming life's many challenges and the power of a good public speaker.

