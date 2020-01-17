Money FM Podcast: Keynote speaker Jit Puru on mission to inspire success

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Weekend Mornings: Keynote speaker Jit Puru on mission to inspire success
15:26 mins
Synopsis: Glenn van Zutphen speaks to Jit Puru, keynote speaker, author and founder of Ideas & Inspiration about his motivation for starting up his operation, overcoming life's many challenges and the power of a good public speaker.
