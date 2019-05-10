Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Why hackers are targeting SMEs

Mind Your Business - Why hackers are targeting SMEs
14:04 mins
Synopsis: Why and how are cyber attackers eyeing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore and the region?
According to Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty, cyber incidents are a major cause of concern for Singaporean businesses – with 42 per cent of 200 Singapore respondents citing this as the top risk.
Mr Michael Sentonas, vice-president of technology strategy at CrowdStrike, talks us through origination, execution, new threats and targets.
