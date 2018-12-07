Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Using people analytics to reduce employee turnover rates

Mind Your Business: People analytics to reduce employee turnover rates

14:12 mins

Synopsis: What is the role technology can play in helping companies optimise their most expensive asset – people? Has the human resource space been slow to adopt tech?

How can people analytics help reduce employee turnover rates? We find out from Ms Dorothy Yiu, chief operating officer and co-founder of EngageRocket.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt