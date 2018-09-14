Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - The changing digital out-of-home landscape in the region

12:34 mins

Synopsis: Although digital out-of-home (OOH) contributes only five per cent of the global OOH inventory, it generates 14 per cent of total advertising revenues and is expected to grow to 24 per cent globally by 2021. Find out about the changing digital OOH landscape in the region from Idooh CEO Mark Forsyth.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://bit.ly/2Px98Lw

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiq