Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Software bots as the workforce of the future?

Mind Your Business - Software bots as the workforce of the future?

14:38 mins

Synopsis: Automation Anywhere is a developer of robotic process automation software which caters to enterprises looking to deploy a digital workforce composed of software bots.

What is the future of bots at the workplace? Is it a forgone conclusion or just a nice-to-have feature? We find out from Ankur Kothari, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Automation Anywhere.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

