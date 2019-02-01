Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - SMEs are complacent and not cyber-prepared?

Chubb Insurance launched a new study looking at the attitudes of Singapore’s SMEs to cyber awareness and their level of preparedness. Andrew Taylor, Chubb's regional cyber security expert, discusses it in this Money FM podcast.
Synopsis: Chubb Insurance, one of the world’s oldest and largest providers of cyber risk solutions, launched a new study looking at the attitudes of Singapore’s SMEs to cyber awareness and their level of preparedness.

And it couldn’t come at a better time, with Singapore having suffered its largest data breach last year and the trend of cyber espionage continuing, a recent one being SIA loyalty programme KrisFlyer.

We speak to Andrew Taylor, Chubb's regional cyber security expert. 

