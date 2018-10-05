Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Recourse when you encounter ICO fraud

Mind Your Business - Recourse when you encounter ICO fraud

17:54 mins

Synopsis: What are the risks of initial coin offerings (ICOs), and what can potential investors look out for if they are keen to invest in ICOs? Given the growing interest in cryptocurrencies and ICOs in Singapore and the region, Mr Danny Ong, partner, Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, shares his experience in managing disputes in asset recovery in this area.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

