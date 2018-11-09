Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Lynette Tan, a female trailblazer in space technology

Mind Your Business - A female trailblazer in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and space technology

11:45 mins

Synopsis: Ms Lynette Tan is this year’s Lancome Visionary Award winner at The Great Women of Our Time Awards 2018. She is also an executive director at the Singapore Space and Technology Association and is leading Singapore’s charge into outer space.

We chat with her about her career in science and getting more women into science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

