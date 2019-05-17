Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Landmines that game-changing SMEs can avoid

Mind Your Business - Landmines that game-changing SMEs can avoid

11:30 mins

Synopsis: It is an SME game now with small and medium-sized enterprise start-ups raising US$10 billion (S$13.7 billion) in venture capital deals in 2018. How have SMEs and start-ups done this? There are still landmines that game-changing SMEs should avoid.

Mr Jacky Tai is principal consultant at Unbroken Branding and talks us through.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt