Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Landmines that game-changing SMEs can avoid

Mind Your Business - Landmines that game-changing SMEs can avoid
11:30 mins
Synopsis: It is an SME game now with small and medium-sized enterprise start-ups raising US$10 billion (S$13.7 billion) in venture capital deals in 2018. How have SMEs and start-ups done this? There are still landmines that game-changing SMEs should avoid.
Mr Jacky Tai is principal consultant at Unbroken Branding and talks us through.
