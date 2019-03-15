Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Innovating in the insuretech space

Mind Your Business - Innovating in the insuretech space

12:12 mins

Synopsis: Axinan - a Singapore-based insuretech firm - provides digital insurance solutions for the Internet economy.

Founded in 2016, the firm specialises in leveraging big data and machine-learning processes to developing solutions for enterprises.

Recently, they launched their first B2C brand, igloo, aimed at providing on-demand solutions that are affordable, designed with the millennial in mind.

Axinan is the brainchild of founder and chief executive Wei Zhu, who was also Grab’s first chief technology officer. He has also held leadership roles in Microsoft and Facebook.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

