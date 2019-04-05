Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - IMDA's plan for media industry and SMEs

Mind Your Business - IMDA's plan for the media industry and SMEs

13:05 mins

Synopsis: The media industry in Singapore recently got a boost with Infocomm Media Development (IMDA) announcing initiatives aimed at developing talent and generating tie-ups with foreign content creators.

To tell us more, is Howie Lau, chief industry development officer at IMDA. Khim Loh, president of the Association of Independent Producers Singapore joins us as well.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt