Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business – How SMEs can grow faster and better

Mind Your Business – How SMEs can grow faster and better

12:50 mins

Synopsis: What does weaker external growth in emerging markets mean for the SME sector here? How can they grow better rather than just faster? We find out from Shahid Nizami, managing director for Asia Pacific at HubSpot, who passionately believes in aiding SMEs to realise their full potential.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt