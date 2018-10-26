Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Digital transformation benefits and data analytics

Mind Your Business - Digital transformation benefits and data analytics

12:22 mins

Synopsis: Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific will be an event where stakeholders and targeted audience groups convene for networking and knowledge transfer opportunities for business success. Schneider-Electric will show how digital transformation and the integration of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) systems are empowering industries to make smarter data-driven decisions in their daily operations.

Mr David Orgaz, senior vice-president of process automation at Schneider-Electric, appears in this podcast.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt